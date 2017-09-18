Trump mocks ‘Rocket Man’ Kim Jong-un as advisers issue warnings

President appears to ridicule North Korean leader and shortages after sanctions, as UN ambassador says Pentagon has ‘plenty of military options’

Advisers to Donald Trump have warned North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons programmes, saying that the regime faced destruction if it continued its reckless behaviour and forced the US to defend itself or its allies.

The warning came on Sunday after Trump tweeted about a phone call to South Korean president Moon Jae-in, and appeared to mock Kim Jong-un.

