Home / Libya / Tripoli imam arrested, accused of promoting terrorism

Tripoli imam arrested, accused of promoting terrorism

10 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Tripoli imam arrested, accused of promoting terrorism

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 11 September 2017: It is reported that the imam and preacher at the Ben Nabi Mosque in central Tripoli’s Mansoura district has beed arrested by the Rada (“deterrence”) force on suspicion of having links to terrorist groups. Abdel-Razzaq Mushaireb was seized outside his home in Mansoura yesterday evening. According to […]Original Article

Check Also

Qatrun Tebu brigade clamps down on southern border smuggling

By Jamal Adel. Khartoum, 11 September 2017: The Sukour Al-Sahra (“Desert Eagles”) Brigade captured a convoy of some 60 vehicles carrying Libyan goods along with their drivers, their Thuraya satellite phones and caches of arms this morning at the Kouri Bougoudi gold mine straddling the Libyan-Chadian border. Another 12 vehicles carrying Libyan-subsidized goods destined for Chad were [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.