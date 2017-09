Check Also

Carmen Yulín Cruz makes direct call to Donald Trump: ‘I am begging you to take charge and save lives. Enough is enough’ Mayor’s harrowing plea to Trump – read the full transcriptThe mayor of San Juan lashed out at Trump administration on Friday, decrying its relief effort in the wake of hurricanes Jose and Maria and saying if it doesn’t solve the logistics “what we we are going to see is something close to a genocide”. Related: Puerto Rico supply failure stops food and water reaching desperate residents Continue reading...