Home / World / Tokyo Governor Koike’s new party gains traction ahead of general election-polls

Tokyo Governor Koike’s new party gains traction ahead of general election-polls

13 hours ago World Comments Off on Tokyo Governor Koike’s new party gains traction ahead of general election-polls

TOKYO (Reuters) – A fledgling conservative party led by popular Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is gaining traction in its challenge to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc ahead of a general election next month, media polls released on Thursday showed. Original Article

Check Also

Catalan leaders compare Spain to North Korea after referendum sites blocked

Regional government says online crackdown poses threat to free speech, while police express reservations over shutting down polling stations The Catalan regional government has accused the Spanish authorities of behaving like Turkey, China and North Korea by blocking websites designed to help people vote in Sunday’s independence referendum. Over the past week the Spanish government has stepped up its efforts to stop the unilateral vote by deploying thousands of extra police officers to Catalonia and taking control of the region’s finances. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.