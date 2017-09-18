NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis, Middle East issues, and the agreement to bring peace to Ukraine in a meeting on Sunday, Lavrov's spokeswoman said.
Tillerson, Russia’s Lavrov discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East
