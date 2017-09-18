Home / MENA / Tillerson, Russia’s Lavrov discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East

Tillerson, Russia’s Lavrov discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East

21 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Tillerson, Russia’s Lavrov discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis, Middle East issues, and the agreement to bring peace to Ukraine in a meeting on Sunday, Lavrov's spokeswoman said.
Original Article

Check Also

Syrian army and allies close in on Islamic State in Deir al-Zor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian troops seized a suburb of the eastern city of Deir al-Zor on Sunday, tightening the noose around Islamic State, a Syrian military source said.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.