Home / Libya / Thinni visits Benina airport, listens to passengers’ complaints

Thinni visits Benina airport, listens to passengers’ complaints

8 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Thinni visits Benina airport, listens to passengers’ complaints

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 9 September 2017: The Prime Minister of the Beida-based interim government, Abdullah Al-Thinni, has visited Benghazi’s reopened Benina airport today to assess how it has been working. He was accompanied by acting mayor of Benghazi Abdulrahman Elabbar. After inspecting various facilities at the airport, including the control tower, Thinni met […]Original Article

Check Also

No UN blue berets for Libya insists UNSMIL

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 8 September 2017: Reports in a number of Libyan media outlets that UN Special Envoy Ghassan Salamé said that the UN intended to send peacekeeping forces to Libya have been firmly denied by the UN special mission in Libya (UNSMIL). In a statement today, it insisted that all that [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.