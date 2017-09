Rohingya Muslims were trying to escape Myanmar when vessel overturned in rough waters off Bangladesh

“He just slipped from my hands,” said Rashida, as she described the moment her seven-month-old son drowned, one of more than 60 people presumed dead when a boat carrying Rohingya Muslims capsized off the coast of Bangladesh.

As the vessel broke in two, and one piece sunk, the force of the water dragged her baby under.

