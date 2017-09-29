BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian army and its allies fought on Friday to recover ground lost during an Islamic State counterattack in eastern Syria that targeted positions on the road to Deir al-Zor, a commander in the pro-Damascus alliance said.
Syrian army battles IS attack in Deir al-Zor
