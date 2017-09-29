Home / Libya / Still no ceasefire in Sabratha

Still no ceasefire in Sabratha

4 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Still no ceasefire in Sabratha

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 29 September 2017: Sabratha remains quiet but still tense today with just occasional shots reportedly being fired in the town. Large parts are in the hands of the Anti-IS Operations Room (AIOR), which yesterday extended its control by seizing the famous Sabratha Roman ruins, a UNESCO world heritage site. There are […]Original Article

