Home / Libya / State of emergency in Tripoli ahead of banned pro-Igtit rally

State of emergency in Tripoli ahead of banned pro-Igtit rally

11 hours ago Libya Comments Off on State of emergency in Tripoli ahead of banned pro-Igtit rally

By Moutaz Ali. Tripoli, 24 September 2017: There is rising tension in Tripoli tonight as the Presidency Council (PC) declared a state of emergency and banned a planned Martyrs’ Square rally tomorrow in support of entrepreneur and would-be presidential candidate Baset Igtet. The Government of National Accord’s (GNA) interior ministry has called for all security […]Original Article

Check Also

Rada holds on to arrested southern leaders despite growing Fezzan anger

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 23 September 2017: Two members of a south Libyan delegation who were detained in Tripoli by the Rada Special Force three days ago continue to be held at its prison at Mitiga airport despite efforts by tribal leaders and others in the south to secure their release. The two, Ali [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.