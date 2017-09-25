State of emergency in Tripoli ahead of banned pro-Igtit rally

By Moutaz Ali. Tripoli, 24 September 2017: There is rising tension in Tripoli tonight as the Presidency Council (PC) declared a state of emergency and banned a planned Martyrs’ Square rally tomorrow in support of entrepreneur and would-be presidential candidate Baset Igtet. The Government of National Accord’s (GNA) interior ministry has called for all security […]Original Article
