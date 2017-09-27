Home / World / South Korea expects more North Korea provocations mid-October

South Korea expects more North Korea provocations mid-October

11 hours ago World Comments Off on South Korea expects more North Korea provocations mid-October

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea expects North Korea to engage in more provocative action next month to coincide with the anniversary of the founding of its communist party and China's all-important Communist Party Congress. Original Article

Check Also

Catalan leaders compare Spain to North Korea after referendum sites blocked

Regional government says online crackdown poses threat to free speech, while police express reservations over shutting down polling stations The Catalan regional government has accused the Spanish authorities of behaving like Turkey, China and North Korea by blocking websites designed to help people vote in Sunday’s independence referendum. Over the past week the Spanish government has stepped up its efforts to stop the unilateral vote by deploying thousands of extra police officers to Catalonia and taking control of the region’s finances. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.