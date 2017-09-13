Home / World / Slow UK aid for hurricane-hit islands linked to tax haven ties

Slow UK aid for hurricane-hit islands linked to tax haven ties

12 hours ago World Comments Off on Slow UK aid for hurricane-hit islands linked to tax haven ties

Anguilla’s ex-attorney general says UK government may fear exposing its role in Caribbean territories’ tax arrangements

Aid offered by the British government to its hurricane-battered territories in the Caribbean has been dismissed as “derisory” by a former attorney general of one of the worst-hit islands.

Rupert Jones, who completed a two-year posting to Anguilla last year, suggested the government’s reluctance to commit significant aid may be motivated by embarrassment over its role in sustaining tax havens in the region.

Continue reading…

