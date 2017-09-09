Home / Libya / Serraj blames others for Libya’s woes – sees elections as ultimate solution

Serraj blames others for Libya’s woes – sees elections as ultimate solution

33 mins ago Libya Comments Off on Serraj blames others for Libya’s woes – sees elections as ultimate solution

By Sami Zaptia. London, 8 September 2017: Presidency Council head and Government of National Accord (PC/GNA) Prime Minister-designate Faiez Serraj blamed all of Libya’s woes on the Tobruk-based House of Representatives (HoR), the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya Governor and the boycotting PC members. He threatened to use the High Court to bypass the blockage […]Original Article

Check Also

Prince Idris Al-Senussi calls for restoration of 1951 constitution

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 7 September 2017: Prince Idris Abdullah Abed Senussi has called for the restoration of the 1951 constitution as a way of getting Libya out of its present crisis. The Libyan people were suffering as never before a result of the continuing anarchy, he told a press conference in Tunis today. They had [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.