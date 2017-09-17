Home / Libya / Salamé and Maetig in separate Moscow meetings

Salamé and Maetig in separate Moscow meetings

14 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Salamé and Maetig in separate Moscow meetings

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis and London, 16 September 2017: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to outline a fresh Libyan peace initiative next week during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting New UNSMIL chief Ghassan Salamé briefed Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on the new plan during his visit yesterday to Moscow. Since he took […]Original Article

Check Also

Families threatened during trial return to Tawergha: report

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 16 September 2017: Moves made in Misrata last week to implement the agreement permitting Tawerghans to return home appear to have proved unworkable today after four Tawerghan families who had gone to Tawergha for a temporary visit, were reported to have been shot at by a Misratan militia while they [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.