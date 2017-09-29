Rohingya refugee boat capsizes, leaving more than 60 presumed dead

UN migration agency says Rohingya Muslims were trying to escape Myanmar when vessel overturned in rough waters

More than 60 people are presumed dead after a boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar capsized, the UN migration agency has said.

“Twenty-three people have been confirmed dead … 40 are missing and presumed drowned,” a spokesman for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) told reporters in Geneva. “The total fatality toll will be in the range of 60,” he said, updating a previous toll of 19.

Continue reading…