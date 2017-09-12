Qatrun Tebu brigade clamps down on southern border smuggling

By Jamal Adel. Khartoum, 11 September 2017: The Sukour Al-Sahra (“Desert Eagles”) Brigade captured a convoy of some 60 vehicles carrying Libyan goods along with their drivers, their Thuraya satellite phones and caches of arms this morning at the Kouri Bougoudi gold mine straddling the Libyan-Chadian border. Another 12 vehicles carrying Libyan-subsidized goods destined for Chad were […]Original Article
