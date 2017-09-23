Puerto Rico evacuates 70,000 after dam fails in Hurricane Maria’s wake

National Weather Service says: ‘This is an extremely dangerous situation’

Maria knocked out island’s power and several rivers hit record flood levels

Officials are rushing to evacuate tens of thousands of people from their homes in western Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria inflicted structural damage on a dam and unleashed “extremely dangerous” flash floods.

Some 70,000 residents in the municipalities of Isabela and Quebradillas were being evacuated by bus after a crack appeared in the nearly 90-year old Guajataca dam.

