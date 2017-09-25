Home / World / Portuguese children to crowdfund European climate change case

Portuguese children to crowdfund European climate change case

11 hours ago World Comments Off on Portuguese children to crowdfund European climate change case

Group from region hit by deadly forest fires to sue 47 countries alleging failure to tackle climate change threatens their right to life

Portuguese schoolchildren from the area struck by the country’s worst forest fires are seeking crowdfunding to sue 47 European countries, alleging that the states’ failure to tackle climate change threatens their right to life.

The children, from the Leiria region of central Portugal, where fires this summer killed more than 60 people and left hundreds injured, are being represented by British barristers who are experts in environmental and climate change law.

