Pierre Bergé, Yves Saint Laurent co-founder and ‘true prince of culture’, dies at 86

French fashion tycoon was a tireless campaigner for gay rights and donated much of his fortune to Aids research

Pierre Bergé, the French fashion tycoon, philanthropist and art collector who was the driving force behind the creation of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house, has died at the age of 86 following a long illness.

Bergé was one of the most influential business figures on the French cultural scene, known for his very public longterm personal and business relationship with the designer Saint Laurent, which captured the public imagination and inspired a series books and films.

