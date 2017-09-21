NEW YORK (Reuters) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a peace agreement with Israel this year and said U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the issue would help create the "deal of the century" in the region.
Original Article
Palestinian President Abbas says peace closer with Trump engaged
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a peace agreement with Israel this year and said U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the issue would help create the "deal of the century" in the region.