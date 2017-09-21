Home / MENA / Palestinian President Abbas says peace closer with Trump engaged

7 hours ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a peace agreement with Israel this year and said U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the issue would help create the "deal of the century" in the region.
