Oxford college removes painting of Aung San Suu Kyi from display

5 hours ago

St Hugh’s puts portrait in storage after international criticism over Myanmar leader’s role in her country’s humanitarian crisis

The Oxford college where Aung San Suu Kyi studied as an undergraduate has removed her portrait from public display and placed it in storage, in a move that follows international criticism over her role in Myanmar’s humanitarian crisis.

The governing body of St Hugh’s college decided to remove the painting of the Nobel laureate from its main entrance on Thursday, days before the start of the university term and the arrival of new students.

