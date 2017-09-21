Home / World / One in four kids in the developing world misses out on a bedtime story, says UN

One in four kids in the developing world misses out on a bedtime story, says UN

7 hours ago World Comments Off on One in four kids in the developing world misses out on a bedtime story, says UN

Unicef study identifies reading, singing and drawing as ‘missing links between survival and school’ that hinder development of 25% of two- to four-year-olds

A quarter of young children in developing countries miss out on playing, reading and singing with their parents, according to research by Unicef.

The UN children’s agency has warned in a report that the cognitive development of millions of under-fives is being undermined because parents are receiving neither the right guidance nor basic support, such as maternity leave.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Mexico earthquake: 230 confirmed dead as rescue efforts continue – live

Trump offers ‘assistance and search-and-rescue teams’ to relief effortDeath toll rises after deadliest earthquake to hit Mexico in 30 yearsNews story: death toll rises as volunteers help frantic search for survivors 2.16am BST Reporter Nina Lakhani returned late Wednesday to La Condesa neighbourhood in Mexico City, which suffered severe damage in the earthquake: The scene around the seven-story collapsed apartment block on Amsterdam Avenue in La Condesa could not be more different than the chaos of yesterday when hundreds of people clambered onto the rubble trying to find survivors. Back at the scene of collapsed 7-story apartment block in La Condesa. Heavily armed soldiers now control access; press three in three out pic.twitter.com/g7lNTCImS1 Search and rescue mission at Amsterdam 107 in La Condesa under expert control tonight, very different from yesterday's chaotic ad hoc effort pic.twitter.com/f2Iij7qV5R 12.55am BST Our reporter on the ground, David Agren, has learned tha..

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.