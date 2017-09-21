One in four kids in the developing world misses out on a bedtime story, says UN

Unicef study identifies reading, singing and drawing as ‘missing links between survival and school’ that hinder development of 25% of two- to four-year-olds

A quarter of young children in developing countries miss out on playing, reading and singing with their parents, according to research by Unicef.

The UN children’s agency has warned in a report that the cognitive development of millions of under-fives is being undermined because parents are receiving neither the right guidance nor basic support, such as maternity leave.

