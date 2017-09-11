Home / World / Norway goes to the polls with the future of its oil and gas industry in play

Norway goes to the polls with the future of its oil and gas industry in play

14 hours ago World Comments Off on Norway goes to the polls with the future of its oil and gas industry in play

Small but fast-growing Green party, which is demanding an immediate halt to gas and oil exploration, seen as potential kingmaker

When Truls Gulowsen began campaigning in the 1990s, telling Norway it had both a moral obligation and an economic interest in phasing out the industry that has made it rich was not what might be called a vote winner.

But as Norwegians go to the polls on Monday, the future of their country’s giant oil and gas business is a major electoral issue – with parties that back curbs or even a shutdown of the industry set to play a key role in post-election coalition-building.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Hurricane Irma: storm moves towards Tampa with risk of life-threatening surges – live

Irma is now moving up the west coast of Florida but has been downgraded to a category 2 storm with winds of 105mph Full report: Irma hits Florida with surges and floodingEvacuees face a desperate plight at Florida shelters as Irma strikesWhat we know so far about Hurricane Irma 3.36am BST The storm is going to change course to north-northwest during the night, the USNHC has said. It’s currently just north of Arcadia at this grid reference so that change will push it towards St Petersburg/Tampa. It also said Irma was producing widespread damaging winds across much of Florida. Important to remember though that the storm has been downgraded to category 2 with less powerful winds than had been feared 24 hours ago. We just lost power in Palm Harbor #Irma 3.15am BST Florida senator Marco Rubio has tweeted that Hialeah hospital in Miami has only two hours of diesel left for its generator. He has appealed for help or for Florida Power and Light to restore power as soon as possible to the 378-..

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.