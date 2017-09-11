Norway goes to the polls with the future of its oil and gas industry in play

Small but fast-growing Green party, which is demanding an immediate halt to gas and oil exploration, seen as potential kingmaker

When Truls Gulowsen began campaigning in the 1990s, telling Norway it had both a moral obligation and an economic interest in phasing out the industry that has made it rich was not what might be called a vote winner.

But as Norwegians go to the polls on Monday, the future of their country’s giant oil and gas business is a major electoral issue – with parties that back curbs or even a shutdown of the industry set to play a key role in post-election coalition-building.

