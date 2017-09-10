Home / World / North Korea’s Kim Jong Un fetes nuclear scientists, holds celebration bash

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un fetes nuclear scientists, holds celebration bash

11 hours ago World Comments Off on North Korea’s Kim Jong Un fetes nuclear scientists, holds celebration bash

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a massive celebration to congratulate his nuclear scientists and technicians who steered the country's sixth and largest nuclear test a week ago, its official news agency said on Sunday. Original Article

