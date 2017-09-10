North Korea’s Kim Jong Un fetes nuclear scientists, holds celebration bash

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a massive celebration to congratulate his nuclear scientists and technicians who steered the country's sixth and largest nuclear test a week ago, its official news agency said on Sunday. Original Article
