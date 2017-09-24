North Korea foreign minister says firing rockets on US mainland ‘inevitable’

Ri Yong Ho tells the UN general assembly that Donald Trump was on a ‘suicide mission’ as tensions between the nations escalate further

North Korea has said that firing its rockets at the US mainland was “inevitable” after Donald Trump called Pyongyang’s leader “rocket man”, in a further escalation of rhetoric between the two leaders.

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho’s remarks before the United Nations general assembly came hours after US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighter jets flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea, in a show of force the Pentagon said demonstrated the range of military options available to the US president.

