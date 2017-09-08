Home / World / Nigel Farage to address far-right rally in Germany

Nigel Farage to address far-right rally in Germany

11 hours ago World Comments Off on Nigel Farage to address far-right rally in Germany

Former Ukip leader was invited to speak at event held by AfD party by the granddaughter of Hitler’s finance minister

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage will appear at a rally held by Germany’s far-right party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) inside a renaissance fortress in Berlin on Friday.

The South East England MEP will appear at the Spandau Citadel in the west of the German capital to talk about “developments in the European Union, Brexit, direct democracy” and “how to make the impossible possible”, according to AfD MEP Beatrix von Storch, who is hosting the event.

