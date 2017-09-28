Home / World / New gravitational wave detection shows shape of ripples from black hole collision

New gravitational wave detection shows shape of ripples from black hole collision

5 hours ago World Comments Off on New gravitational wave detection shows shape of ripples from black hole collision

For the first time, astronomers have detail on the 3D pattern of warping that occurs when black holes with masses of 31 and 25 times that of the sun collide

Astronomers have made a new detection of gravitational waves and for the first time have been able to trace the shape of ripples sent through spacetime when black holes collide.

The announcement, made at a meeting of the G7 science ministers in Turin, marks the fourth cataclysmic black-hole merger that astronomers have spotted using Ligo, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory. The latest detection is the first to have also been picked up by the Virgo detector, located near Pisa, Italy, providing a new layer of detail on the three dimensional pattern of warping that occurs during some of the most violent and energetic events in the universe.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Almost half of all abortions performed worldwide are unsafe, reveals WHO

World Health Organisation figures show 25.1 million procedures every year are not safe, with abortion-related deaths highest in west and central Africa There are nearly 56 million abortions every year in the world and almost half of them are unsafe, according to a major piece of research from the World Health Organisation. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.