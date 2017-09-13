Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to skip U.N. General Assembly amid Rohingya crisis

Check Also

Anguilla's ex-attorney general says UK government may fear exposing its role in Caribbean territories' tax arrangements Aid offered by the British government to its hurricane-battered territories in the Caribbean has been dismissed as "derisory" by a former attorney general of one of the worst-hit islands. Rupert Jones, who completed a two-year posting to Anguilla last year, suggested the government's reluctance to commit significant aid may be motivated by embarrassment over its role in sustaining tax havens in the region.