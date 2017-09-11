Home / World / Myanmar accused of planting landmines in path of fleeing Rohingya

Myanmar accused of planting landmines in path of fleeing Rohingya

14 hours ago World Comments Off on Myanmar accused of planting landmines in path of fleeing Rohingya

Amnesty International points to cases where anti-personnel mines may have caused injuries on border with Bangladesh

Myanmar’s military has been accused of planting landmines in the path of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in western Rakhine state, with Amnesty International reporting that two people were wounded on Sunday.

Refugees’ accounts of the latest wave of violence in Rakhine have typically described shootings by soldiers and arson attacks on villages, but there are at least several cases that point to anti-personnel mines or other explosives as the cause of injuries on the border with Bangladesh, where 300,000 Rohingya have fled in the past two weeks.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Hurricane Irma: storm moves towards Tampa with risk of life-threatening surges – live

Irma is now moving up the west coast of Florida but has been downgraded to a category 2 storm with winds of 105mph Full report: Irma hits Florida with surges and floodingEvacuees face a desperate plight at Florida shelters as Irma strikesWhat we know so far about Hurricane Irma 3.36am BST The storm is going to change course to north-northwest during the night, the USNHC has said. It’s currently just north of Arcadia at this grid reference so that change will push it towards St Petersburg/Tampa. It also said Irma was producing widespread damaging winds across much of Florida. Important to remember though that the storm has been downgraded to category 2 with less powerful winds than had been feared 24 hours ago. We just lost power in Palm Harbor #Irma 3.15am BST Florida senator Marco Rubio has tweeted that Hialeah hospital in Miami has only two hours of diesel left for its generator. He has appealed for help or for Florida Power and Light to restore power as soon as possible to the 378-..

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.