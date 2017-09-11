Myanmar accused of planting landmines in path of fleeing Rohingya

Amnesty International points to cases where anti-personnel mines may have caused injuries on border with Bangladesh

Myanmar’s military has been accused of planting landmines in the path of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in western Rakhine state, with Amnesty International reporting that two people were wounded on Sunday.

Refugees’ accounts of the latest wave of violence in Rakhine have typically described shootings by soldiers and arson attacks on villages, but there are at least several cases that point to anti-personnel mines or other explosives as the cause of injuries on the border with Bangladesh, where 300,000 Rohingya have fled in the past two weeks.

