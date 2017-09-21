Mueller’s Russia team reportedly seeks White House records on Trump actions

Investigation appears to enter new phase amid reports of request for documents related to Trump’s most controversial actions since taking office

The special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House to provide documents related to Donald Trump’s most controversial actions since taking office in January, according to two reports on Wednesday.

The inquiry from Mueller’s team, who is leading the investigation into whether Trump associates coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, suggests that the investigation is moving into a new phase, inching closer to the president.

