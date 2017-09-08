Millions in Florida evacuate as Hurricane Irma pounds Cuba

HAVANA (Reuters) – Millions in Florida were ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Irma roared toward the state after lashing Cuba, killing 21 people in the eastern Caribbean and leaving catastrophic destruction in its wake. Original Article
Nato chief: world is at its most dangerous point in a generation
Exclusive: Jens Stoltenberg warns of converging threats as Russia mobilises estimated 100,000 troops on EU’s borders The world is more dangerous today than it has been in a generation, the head of Nato has said, days before the mobilisation of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops on the EU’s eastern borders, and as a nuclear crisis grows on the Korean peninsula. Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the military alliance, said the sheer number of converging threats was making the world increasingly perilous. Continue reading...