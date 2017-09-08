Millions in Florida evacuate as Hurricane Irma pounds Cuba

Check Also

Exclusive: Jens Stoltenberg warns of converging threats as Russia mobilises estimated 100,000 troops on EU’s borders The world is more dangerous today than it has been in a generation, the head of Nato has said, days before the mobilisation of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops on the EU’s eastern borders, and as a nuclear crisis grows on the Korean peninsula. Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the military alliance, said the sheer number of converging threats was making the world increasingly perilous. Continue reading...