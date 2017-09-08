Home / World / Millions in Florida evacuate as Hurricane Irma pounds Cuba

Millions in Florida evacuate as Hurricane Irma pounds Cuba

7 hours ago World Comments Off on Millions in Florida evacuate as Hurricane Irma pounds Cuba

HAVANA (Reuters) – Millions in Florida were ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Irma roared toward the state after lashing Cuba, killing 21 people in the eastern Caribbean and leaving catastrophic destruction in its wake. Original Article

