Mexico rescuers work into night to save trapped girl as quake toll tops 230

Punishing 155mph winds and life-threatening floods have knocked out the US territory’s electricity, as the powerful storm moves through the Caribbean Puerto Ricans are facing a night without electricity after Hurricane Maria’s strong winds and flooding knocked out the US territory’s power service on Wednesday. Island residents endured a day of punishing winds and life-threatening flooding from the category 4 storm, which was the third hurricane to pummel the Caribbean in as many weeks. The hurricane dropped to a category 2 after devastating Puerto Rico, but the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that it could regain strength in the coming days. Continue reading...