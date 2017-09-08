Mexico earthquake: strongest tremor in a century leads to mass evacuations

Category five superstorm hits Turks and Caicos IslandsAt least 13 people confirmed dead across CaribbeanIrma’s destruction: island by islandWhere is Irma heading? Mapping the path 12.11pm BST
The Department for International Development has sent through a breakdown of the help arriving and on it way to the Caribbean after the UK was criticised for its slow response. It said:
People in British Overseas Territories feel UK has not responded quickly enough to #Irma2017 ex-UN/ex-minister @ValerieAmos tells #BBCNews pic.twitter.com/EnfsDus42O
The first UK aid drops have been made by helicopter to the British island of Anguilla as more aid is on the way to the British Virgin Islands, according to the latest updates from the Department for International Developments.
