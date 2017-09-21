Mexico earthquake: 230 confirmed dead as rescue efforts continue – live

Trump offers ‘assistance and search-and-rescue teams’ to relief effort

Death toll rises after deadliest earthquake to hit Mexico in 30 years

News story: death toll rises as volunteers help frantic search for survivors

2.16am BST

Reporter Nina Lakhani returned late Wednesday to La Condesa neighbourhood in Mexico City, which suffered severe damage in the earthquake:

The scene around the seven-story collapsed apartment block on Amsterdam Avenue in La Condesa could not be more different than the chaos of yesterday when hundreds of people clambered onto the rubble trying to find survivors.

Back at the scene of collapsed 7-story apartment block in La Condesa. Heavily armed soldiers now control access; press three in three out pic.twitter.com/g7lNTCImS1

Search and rescue mission at Amsterdam 107 in La Condesa under expert control tonight, very different from yesterday's chaotic ad hoc effort pic.twitter.com/f2Iij7qV5R

12.55am BST

Our reporter on the ground, David Agren, has learned that the applause from rescue groups earlier was premature, and that trapped students at the Enrique Rébsamen have not been successfully pulled out from the rubble.

A member of the @topos told me rescuer celebrated prematurely https://t.co/0o49tAshbJ

An urgent call is being made for lamps, oxygen tanks and adrenaline pic.twitter.com/VaAsbMODFP

Rescuers pull two small children from rubble of Mexico City school that collapsed during 7.1-magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/hBxtCevR9J pic.twitter.com/0crqTIMh0l

@SEDENAmx participa en el rescate de una persona en la Col. Lindavista #CDMX, con binomio Canófilo y equipo especializado #Sismo #PlanDNIIIE pic.twitter.com/jJhOW1YDLp

#AHORA El Grupo #USAR Jalisco trabaja en edificio colapsado en Calzada de Tlalpan antes de taxqueña #CDMX #FuerzaMéxico @GobiernoJalisco pic.twitter.com/0Z9psfiZdo

