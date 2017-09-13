Home / Libya / Maetig heads to Chechnya as Mismari meets Bogdanov in Moscow

Maetig heads to Chechnya as Mismari meets Bogdanov in Moscow

1 day ago

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 13 September 2017: Russian efforts to help mediate a settlement in Libya are being stepped up this week with visits by Presidency Council deputy head Ahmed Maetig and Khalifa Haftar’s spokesman Ahmed Mismari. Maetig flew today to the southern Russian autonomous state of Chechnya at the invitation of its president Ramzan […]Original Article

