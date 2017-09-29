Macron’s counter-terror bill risks France’s human rights record, say UN experts

Liberty and security ‘under threat’ from bill proposing to end France’s state of emergency by transferring special police powers into permanent law

A tough new French counter-terrorism bill could have discriminatory repercussions, especially for Muslims, and puts the country’s human rights record at risk, UN experts have said.

The bill proposed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is designed to allow France to end its two-year state of emergency by transferring certain exceptional emergency policing powers into permanent law.

