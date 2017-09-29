Home / World / Macron’s counter-terror bill risks France’s human rights record, say UN experts

Macron’s counter-terror bill risks France’s human rights record, say UN experts

4 hours ago World Comments Off on Macron’s counter-terror bill risks France’s human rights record, say UN experts

Liberty and security ‘under threat’ from bill proposing to end France’s state of emergency by transferring special police powers into permanent law

A tough new French counter-terrorism bill could have discriminatory repercussions, especially for Muslims, and puts the country’s human rights record at risk, UN experts have said.

The bill proposed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is designed to allow France to end its two-year state of emergency by transferring certain exceptional emergency policing powers into permanent law.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Rohingya refugee boat capsizes, leaving more than 60 presumed dead

UN migration agency says Rohingya Muslims were trying to escape Myanmar when vessel overturned in rough waters More than 60 people are presumed dead after a boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar capsized, the UN migration agency has said. “Twenty-three people have been confirmed dead … 40 are missing and presumed drowned,” a spokesman for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) told reporters in Geneva. “The total fatality toll will be in the range of 60,” he said, updating a previous toll of 19. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.