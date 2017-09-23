Macron takes a page from Trump to change France’s labour laws

French president signs set of controversial executive orders in the style of US leader during televised ceremony in Élysée Palace

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has signed a controversial set of executive orders making sweeping changes to France’s complex labour laws at a highly stage-managed ceremony in the style of the US president, Donald Trump.

The defiant signing ceremony – televised live from Macron’s desk in the Élysée Palace on Friday – appears to be part of the president’s drive to present himself as a reformer prepared to push through changes.

