Home / World / Macron takes a page from Trump to change France’s labour laws

Macron takes a page from Trump to change France’s labour laws

22 hours ago World Comments Off on Macron takes a page from Trump to change France’s labour laws

French president signs set of controversial executive orders in the style of US leader during televised ceremony in Élysée Palace

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has signed a controversial set of executive orders making sweeping changes to France’s complex labour laws at a highly stage-managed ceremony in the style of the US president, Donald Trump.

The defiant signing ceremony – televised live from Macron’s desk in the Élysée Palace on Friday – appears to be part of the president’s drive to present himself as a reformer prepared to push through changes.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Puerto Rico evacuates 70,000 after dam fails in Hurricane Maria’s wake

National Weather Service says: ‘This is an extremely dangerous situation’Maria knocked out island’s power and several rivers hit record flood levelsOfficials are rushing to evacuate tens of thousands of people from their homes in western Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria inflicted structural damage on a dam and unleashed “extremely dangerous” flash floods. Some 70,000 residents in the municipalities of Isabela and Quebradillas were being evacuated by bus after a crack appeared in the nearly 90-year old Guajataca dam. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.