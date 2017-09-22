London Pop Art exhibition features Libyan artists

By Sami Zaptia. London, 22 September 2017: The Pop Art from North Africa exhibition opened yesterday evening at the P21 Gallery in London for a private viewing featuring together for the first time the artworks of fifteen creative individuals from North Africa who are all inspired by the Pop Art movement. The exhibition featured Libyan […]Original Article
Check Also
Fighting intensifies in Sabratha as militias blame each other
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 21 September 2017: Fighting in Sabratha between the 48th Brigade along with its allies and the rival Anti-ISIS Operations Room (AIOR) intensified today after efforts yesterday by elders from Zawia and Zintan to broker a ceasefire collapsed. Both sides have blamed the other for the failure of the ceasefire, with [...]