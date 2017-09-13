London conference on Thursday to hear Salamé proposals

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 13 September 2017: A six-nation summit on Libya at foreign ministerial level is to take place tomorrow in London to hear UN special envoy Ghassan Salamé explain his plan to resolve the Libyan crisis, and coordinate support for it. The six countries taking part are Egypt, France, Italy, UAE, UK and […]Original Article
