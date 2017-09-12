Home / Libya / Libyan boxer Malik Zinad to defend his WBF title in London in October

By Sami Zaptia. London, 11 September 2017: Libyan boxer and reigning WBF International Light Heavyweight Champion Malik ‘‘The Trigger’’ Zinad will be fighting the Ugandan and Dutch-based Farouk Daku on 7th October in London in defence of his title. Zinad has a professional record of 9 wins out of 9, 8 of which he won […]Original Article

