Leader of gang suspected of murdering British kayaker in Brazil is killed

Evanilson Gomes da Costa, leader of ‘Water Rats’ gang, died of gunshot wounds in hospital, says suspect arrested over death of Emma Kelty

One of the leaders of the gang of river pirates who robbed and murdered a British kayaker in the Amazon has been killed, Brazilian police have said.

Evanilson Gomes da Costa, known as Baia, 24, was shot in the early hours and later died of his wounds in hospital, according to a statement by one of the suspects, who said the dead man had fired shots at former primary school headteacher Emma Kelty.

