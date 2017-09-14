Home / MENA / Kurds will find it hard to implement independence, says Iraqi foreign minister

Kurds will find it hard to implement independence, says Iraqi foreign minister

17 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Kurds will find it hard to implement independence, says Iraqi foreign minister

CAIRO (Reuters) – Iraqi Kurdish leaders must be prepared to face the consequences if they unilaterally declare independence and find implementation more difficult than they expected, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Wednesday.
Original Article

Check Also

Israel’s Netanyahu says will meet Trump in New York next week

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would meet U.S. President Donald Trump later this month during a visit to New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 26.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.