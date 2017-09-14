CAIRO (Reuters) – Iraqi Kurdish leaders must be prepared to face the consequences if they unilaterally declare independence and find implementation more difficult than they expected, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Wednesday.
Kurds will find it hard to implement independence, says Iraqi foreign minister
