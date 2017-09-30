Home / Libya / Killers of Warfala mediators reported arrested

Killers of Warfala mediators reported arrested

5 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Killers of Warfala mediators reported arrested

By Libya Herald staff. Tunis, 30 September 2017: Three men, said to be members of the Mashashia tribe, are reported to have been arrested in Mizdah, accused of responsibility for the deaths yesterday of two members of the Warfala tribe’s social council and two others from Bani Walid who were with them. Sheikh Abdullah Antat, the head […]Original Article

