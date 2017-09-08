‘Jacindamania’ soars anew as New Zealand PM sprinkles ‘stardust’ on rival

Excitement over opposition leader Jacinda Ardern dismissed by Bill English as her ratings surge ahead of the general election

The New Zealand prime minister has dismissed his competitor’s popularity with voters as “stardust” in one of their final meetings before the general election in two weeks time.

In a highly charged debate in Christchurch, Bill English and Jacinda Ardern clashed over the future of the country with the Nationals leader appearing to fuel his opponent’s soaring popularity.

Continue reading…