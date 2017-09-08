Home / MENA / Israel’s Sara Netanyahu may face indictment: attorney general

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel's attorney general is considering indicting the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, on suspicion of using state funds for personal dining and catering services amounting to some $100,000, the justice ministry said on Friday.
