JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel's attorney general is considering indicting the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, on suspicion of using state funds for personal dining and catering services amounting to some $100,000, the justice ministry said on Friday.
Israel’s Sara Netanyahu may face indictment: attorney general
