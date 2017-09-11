Home / MENA / Israel’s Netanyahu says will meet Trump in New York next week

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would meet U.S. President Donald Trump later this month during a visit to New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 26.
