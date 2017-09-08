BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel attacked a military site in Syria's Hama province early on Thursday, the Syrian army said, and a war monitoring group said the target could be linked to chemical weapons production.
Original Article
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel attacked a military site in Syria's Hama province early on Thursday, the Syrian army said, and a war monitoring group said the target could be linked to chemical weapons production.