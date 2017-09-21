UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Iran said on Wednesday it did not expect the United States to abandon the Iranian nuclear deal as U.S. officials sent mixed signals on what they plan to do about the international accord.
Original Article
Iran says it does not expect U.S. to leave nuclear deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Iran said on Wednesday it did not expect the United States to abandon the Iranian nuclear deal as U.S. officials sent mixed signals on what they plan to do about the international accord.