Home / MENA / Iran says it does not expect U.S. to leave nuclear deal

Iran says it does not expect U.S. to leave nuclear deal

7 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Iran says it does not expect U.S. to leave nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Iran said on Wednesday it did not expect the United States to abandon the Iranian nuclear deal as U.S. officials sent mixed signals on what they plan to do about the international accord.
Original Article

Check Also

U.N. chief: Northern Iraq vote would detract from Islamic State fight

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that a planned Sept. 25 independence referendum in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region "would detract from the need to defeat" Islamic State and to reconstruct regained territories.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.