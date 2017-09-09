In the court of Kim Jong-un: a ruthless, bellicose despot, but not mad

Considered a maniac by many, in reality the North Korean dictator is a leader firmly in control, and with a plan for survival

Every time North Korea prepares to test a nuclear bomb or launch a missile, Kim Jong-un sits down to pen a handwritten note, flourishing his signature to personally approve the action and propelling himself into the annals of history.



The notes have become central to the propaganda theatre that emerges after military tests, broadcasting to the world the message that it is not North Korea detonating a nuclear bomb, it is Kim himself.

Continue reading…