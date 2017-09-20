Home / World / Hurricane Maria brings destruction, heavy floods to Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria brings destruction, heavy floods to Puerto Rico

13 hours ago World Comments Off on Hurricane Maria brings destruction, heavy floods to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – Hurricane Maria, the strongest storm to strike Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years, carved a path of destruction through the U.S. territory on Wednesday, causing widespread flooding and knocking power out across the island after killing at least nine people elsewhere in the Caribbean. Original Article

Check Also

Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico in total blackout as storm batters island

Punishing 155mph winds and life-threatening floods have knocked out the US territory’s electricity, as the powerful storm moves through the Caribbean Puerto Ricans are facing a night without electricity after Hurricane Maria’s strong winds and flooding knocked out the US territory’s power service on Wednesday. Island residents endured a day of punishing winds and life-threatening flooding from the category 4 storm, which was the third hurricane to pummel the Caribbean in as many weeks. The hurricane dropped to a category 2 after devastating Puerto Rico, but the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that it could regain strength in the coming days. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.